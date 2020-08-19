Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 2,295 new known COVID-19 cases reported — the most since late May — as FDA gives emergency use authorization for U. of I. saliva test

August 19, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.