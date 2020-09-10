Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 1,953 new known COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths reported as state announces nearly $17 million effort to help unemployed residents

September 10, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.