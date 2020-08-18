Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 1,740 new known COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths reported as Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s travel quarantine order

August 18, 2020 | 6:52pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.