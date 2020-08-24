Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 1,612 new known COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths reported as state scales back reopening in Will, Kankakee counties

August 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.