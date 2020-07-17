Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 1,384 new known COVID-19 cases reported as state sets testing record for 2nd day in a row; CPS proposes a ‘hybrid-learning model’ for fall

July 17, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.