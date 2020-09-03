Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 1,360 new known COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths reported as researchers find lack of vitamin D might increase risk for infection

September 3, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.