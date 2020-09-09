Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 1,337 new known COVID-19 cases and 30 more fatalities reported as Fauci sticks with 2021 prediction for vaccine

September 9, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.