Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 11 counties at ‘warning level’ for COVID-19 resurgence as state reports 1,941 new known cases, 21 more deaths and daily testing record

July 31, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.