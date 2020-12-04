Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus in Illinois updates: 10,526 new COVID-19 cases and 148 additional deaths reported Friday as state says first vaccines will go to 50 counties with highest death rates

December 4, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois.