Corner Bakery is Serving Up ‘Free Coffee at the Corner’ – No Subscriptions or Strings Attached! Through the End of 2020

Popular neighborhood bakery is thanking its guests with free coffee every day beginning Monday, Nov. 16

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Corner Bakery is securing its spot on the nice list this holiday season by gifting its guests FREE coffee!

In the spirit of giving, from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, Corner Bakery is serving anyone who walks through its doors a free coffee of any size, no strings attached! Guests can even order their free coffee online at cornerbakery.com .

There is no purchase, subscription or app download necessary to redeem the offer, either. It’s available in-cafe or online for pickup or delivery. When ordering in the cafe, simply mention that you would like a free cup of coffee. Then, sit back and enjoy! Or redeem the offer online by entering the code: FREECOFFEE.

This exciting free coffee promotion is the brainchild of Corner Bakery’s new Owner Jay Pandya who acquired the company in October 2020.

“In light of the times, I could not think of a better way to welcome customers into our cafes than with a hot cup of coffee on the house,” Pandya said. “It has been a tough year for everyone and if we can be a bright spot in a world full of uncertainty – the complimentary, delicious, hand-roasted cup of coffee you can count on – then I’m all for it.”

“We know, it sounds too good to be true,” said Donna Josephson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Corner Bakery. “But we assure you that it’s true! Hurry into your nearest Corner Bakery, ask for a cup of coffee and it is yours. We look forward to serving millions of guests our quality coffee this holiday season!”

So mark your calendars and remember, the next time you need a caffeine kick … there’s Free Coffee at the Corner*. To view offer details and a list of participating locations, visit cornerbakery.com/offers .

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves throughout their shifts. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery, and catering.

*Valid for one free hand-roasted coffee for a limited-time at participating locations. No purchase required. Available for dine-in (where applicable), to-go, pickup or delivery via www.cornerbakery.com . Not valid on third party delivery sites or catering orders.

About Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands, LLC with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

