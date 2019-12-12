Corner Bakery Partners with Coca-Cola for 12 Days of Giftmas Sweepstakes

Popular neighborhood bakery cafe to give away 12 special gifts from Dec. 12-23

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On the first day of Giftmas Corner Bakery sent to me …

Corner Bakery and Coca-Cola will gift one lucky winner each day from Dec. 12-23 as part of its 12 Days of Giftmas sweepstakes! Participants can enter for a chance to win by visiting www.cornerbakery.com/12daysofgiftmas.

Everyone’s on the nice list this year! After submission, participants will be served with a 99-cent beverage offer with any purchase featuring a product from The Coca-Cola Company’s total beverage portfolio.

The following gifts are up for grabs:

On the 1 st day of Giftmas – $50 Corner Bakery Gift Card

On the 2nd day of Giftmas – Popcorn Maker

On the 3rd day of Giftmas – Bluetooth Headphones

On the 4th day of Giftmas – Fuji Film Mini 9 Camera

On the 5th day of Giftmas – JBL Speaker

On the 6th day of Giftmas – $100 Corner Bakery Gift Card

On the 7th day of Giftmas – Dart Board

On the 8th day of Christmas – Holiday Bundle (holiday sweater, throw blanket, beanie and scarf set, bottle and cup)

On the 9th day of Giftmas – Retro Vending Machine Fridge

On the 10th day of Giftmas – Cruiser Bike

On the 11th day of Giftmas – Cutter & Buck 19" Leather Weekender Duffel

day of Giftmas – Cutter & Buck 19” Leather Weekender Duffel On the 12th day of Giftmas – Segway Ninebot Electric Kick Scooter

“We are delighted to partner with Coca-Cola and generate excitement during the holidays,” said Donna Josephson, CMO of Corner Bakery. “This is the season of giving, so it is exciting for us to give away 12 great gifts. We hope everyone is as excited about 12 Days of Giftmas as we are!”

About Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

