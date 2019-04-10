Corner Bakery is Now Offering Fresh, Wholesome Seasonal Specials

Bacon Avocado Egg Bowl, Shrimp Scampi Linguine, Power Greens Shrimp Caesar and more now available

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Corner Bakery Cafe is continuing its commitment to menu innovation with the launch of six new seasonal specials that will brighten your day.

These vibrant new offerings are handcrafted with pride using fresh ingredients that are in peak-season and served straight from the kitchen:

Carved Ham & Swiss Egg Bowl –Fluffy scrambled eggs topped with pecan wood smoked ham, roasted red peppers, green onions and Swiss cheese finished with a drizzle of garlic cream sauce served with sourdough toast.

Bacon Avocado Egg Bowl– Fluffy scrambled eggs topped with Applewood smoked bacon, diced tomato, chopped baby spinach, cheddar cheese and avocado served with sourdough toast.

Pesto, Egg & Cheese Panini –Fluffy scrambled eggs, tomato, fresh Mozzarella and pesto served on grilled sourdough.

Shrimp Scampi Linguine– Garlic roasted shrimp and linguine tossed with garlic butter, tomato, fresh parsley, lemon juice and parmesan cheese.

Power Greens Shrimp Caesar Salad –Garlic roasted shrimp, shredded parmesan cheese and homemade croutons served on Corner Bakery’s power greens blend of baby kale, spinach and arugula with classic Caesar dressing.

Cake Truffle Bites – Available in lemon, salted caramel pecan and carrot cake.

“We are always experimenting with seasonal ingredients in order to offer our guests a variety of new, innovative and naturally delicious dishes,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “These new offerings are flavor-forward and feature quality ingredients that we are proud to serve our guests. I have no doubt that Corner Bakery fans will love these seasonal specials.”

More than a bakery and more than a cafe, Corner Bakery is crafted for today’s lifestyle. Guests can make themselves at home in a warm, comfortable atmosphere, while enjoying their meal in the company of family and friends. To provide a complete experience for guests, the cafe offers online ordering and a Goodness To Go pickup station at select locations. Corner Bakery also offers an unrivaled catering experience, delivering signature, made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners, including seasonal varieties for any occasion. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com.

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com