Corner Bakery Launches Easy, Safe and Convenient Curbside Pickup Program

Popular neighborhood bakery also now offering $5 off $15 on any online curbside pickup order through Dec. 13

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Corner Bakery announced the launch of new and improved curbside pickup that combines the convenience guests love with the flavors they crave.

Now, when guests select curbside pickup while placing an online order through cornerbakery.com , they will be prompted to enter their vehicle information, so that their kitchen-crafted favorites can safely be delivered straight to their car. Once completing an order, they will receive a text with directions to the cafe, where to park and the number to call upon arrival. Order breakfast, lunch or dinner easily and conveniently with curbside pickup from Corner Bakery today! As an added bonus, select Corner Bakery locations are offering guests $5 off $15 on any online curbside pickup order through Dec. 13. For offer details and participating locations, visit cornerbakery.com/5-off-15-PR .

And don’t forget, through Dec. 31, all guests can receive a FREE daily coffee of any size, no strings attached. For offer details and participating locations, visit cornerbakery.com/free-coffee .

“At Corner Bakery, ensuring a best-in-class experience for our guests is our top priority,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “In order to adapt and accommodate the shift to online ordering for pickup during the pandemic, we’ve developed an efficient curbside pickup process with consumer safety and convenience in mind. We look forward to serving guests their freshly-prepared Corner Bakery favorites to enjoy wherever they’re most comfortable.”

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves throughout their shift. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery and catering.

About Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands, LLC with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

