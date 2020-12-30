Corner Bakery Kicks Off 2021 with Three Months of ‘Free Coffee, Tea & Cold Brew at The Corner’

Popular neighborhood bakery offers free daily coffee, cold brew and tea for loyalty members through March 31

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) What’s better than free coffee daily? Free Coffee at The Corner* every day for THREE months, with additional options, such as cold brew or hot tea, available!

That’s right. From Jan. 1 through March 31, Corner Bakery is gifting free daily coffee to members of the popular neighborhood bakery’s loyalty program, Corner Bakery Rewards. But that’s not all … Corner Bakery is taking its offer up a notch by adding cold brew and hot tea to the free item lineup!

When you join Corner Bakery Rewards , a free coffee, cold brew or tea reward will be added to your account daily. There are no subscriptions or strings attached. There is no purchase necessary to redeem the reward, either. It’s available in-cafe, to-go, or online for pickup or delivery. To redeem in-cafe, simply provide the phone number associated with your account to the cashier. Then, sit back and enjoy! To redeem online or through the app for pickup or delivery, log in using your Corner Bakery Rewards username and password.

To sign up for Corner Bakery Rewards, download the App in the Apple or Google Play store or complete the online registration form at www.cornerbakery.com/rewards . New members even get $5 off their next purchase just for joining! Existing members automatically receive the free coffee, cold brew or tea reward daily beginning Jan. 1.

“After giving away thousands of cups of coffee nationally over the past six weeks, we decided not only to continue to offer free coffee, but to take it to the next level,” said Donna Josephson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Corner Bakery. “We want to say ‘thank you’ to our loyal guests by continuing to reward them with Free Coffee at The Corner, while extending the offer to include additional beverage variety. We look forward to kicking off 2021 and keeping Corner Bakery Rewards members caffeinated with this special three month promotion.”

To view offer details and a list of participating locations, visit cornerbakery.com/offers .

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves throughout their shifts. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery, and catering.

*Valid for one free daily hand-roasted coffee, cold brew or hot tea for a limited-time at participating locations. No purchase required. Available for dine-in (where applicable), to-go, or online (via www.cornerbakery.com or the Corner Bakery App) for pickup or delivery. Not valid on third party delivery sites or catering orders.

About Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands, LLC with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

