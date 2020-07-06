Corner Bakery Introduces New and Improved Loyalty Program

Popular neighborhood bakery cafe unveils new program with tiered rewards and two ways to earn on July 7

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Guests at Corner Bakery can more easily enjoy flavor-forward fare crafted with care with the launch of the neighborhood bakery cafe’s New and Improved Loyalty Program.

Beginning July 7, Corner Bakery Rewards members can earn rewards for ordering catering or a delicious dish in-cafe, online or through the new Corner Bakery App , for pickup or delivery. In addition, the program is on a tiered system, so the more points you earn, the more rewards you unlock. New members will even receive $5 off their next purchase when they join.

With the new program, for every $1 spent in-cafe, online or on the App, members will receive five points toward unlocking the next membership tier. There are exclusive membership benefits with each tier, such as a Free Sweet on your Birthday, $5 off your next purchase for reaching each tier, a Free Choose Two on your anniversary and more. Plus, members who spend $500 in Corner Bakery Catering will get rewarded with their choice of $25 off their next Corner Bakery purchase or a $10 Amazon Gift code.

To earn and redeem rewards, members must give their registered phone number at checkout when in a cafe or log into their account using their Corner Bakery Rewards username and password at cornerbakery.com or through the App.

“We know our guests have been wanting a convenient way to order their Corner Bakery favorites and earn rewards for their purchases,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “Our new rewards program gives two ways to earn when you enjoy Corner Bakery and offers guests the ability to order online for pick up or delivery, earn rewards with each delicious order and unlock membership benefits. There are several new perks in this program, so we encourage our loyal fans to check it out. Plus, new members get $5 off their next purchase just for joining. We are excited to offer an enhanced Corner Bakery experience for our guests while rewarding them for their loyalty!”

To sign up for the New and Improved Loyalty Program, download the Corner Bakery App in the Apple or Google Play store or complete the online registration form here . To explore the sweet benefits of a membership, visit rewards.cornerbakerycafe.com/rewardtiers .

More than a bakery, Corner Bakery is crafted for today’s lifestyle. Guests can make themselves at home in a comfortable, inviting atmosphere, while staying connected with free WiFi and bottomless cups of hand-roasted coffee or enjoying their meal in the company of family and friends. Corner Bakery also offers an unrivaled catering experience , delivering signature, made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners, including seasonal varieties for any occasion. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com .

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .