Corner Bakery Highlights Flavorful Fan-Favorites

Enjoy Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, Power Breakfast Egg Bowl, Shrimp Scampi Linguine and more

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Corner Bakery is continuing to prove why it’s a best-in-class brand with high-quality, kitchen-crafted fare that’s sure to brighten your day.

“At Corner Bakery, we’re dedicated to offering our guests great tasting food made with fresh, quality ingredients,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “Whether guests want to get their favorites delivered or visit a cafe safely, Corner Bakery is the place to be. We will continue to craft wholesome fare to brighten our guests’ day with delicious options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert or catering.”

To set the tone for a productive morning, guests can enjoy these delicious breakfast options:

Berry & Almond Overnight Oats – Skip the meal prep and head over to Corner Bakery to enjoy this nutritious offering made with rolled oats, Dannon ® Vanilla Yogurt, apple, banana, dried currants, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, strawberry and blueberry.

– Skip the meal prep and head over to Corner Bakery to enjoy this nutritious offering made with rolled oats, Dannon Vanilla Yogurt, apple, banana, dried currants, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, strawberry and blueberry. Yogurt & Berry Parfait – Granola, Dannon ® Vanilla Yogurt and seasonal berries.

– Granola, Dannon Vanilla Yogurt and seasonal berries. Power Breakfast Egg Bowl – Scrambled eggs, ancient grains, chickpeas, oven-roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, power greens and toast.

– Scrambled eggs, ancient grains, chickpeas, oven-roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, power greens and toast. Breakfast Wraps – A convenient on-the-go option, these Breakfast Wraps pair perfectly with Corner Bakery’s infamous Cold Brew. Bacon – Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, oven-roasted tomato, spinach, tomato basil tortilla and green chile salsa. Chicken Sausage – Scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, cheddar, oven-roasted tomato, spinach, tomato basil tortilla and green chile salsa. Avocado – Scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar, spinach, tomato basil tortilla and green chile salsa.



– A convenient on-the-go option, these Breakfast Wraps pair perfectly with Corner Bakery’s infamous Cold Brew.

For lunch or dinner, guests can indulge in these flavorful menu items:

Shrimp Scampi Linguine – Perfect for Lent, this vibrant pasta features shrimp, parmesan, linguine, garlic butter, tomato, fresh parsley and lemon juice.

– Perfect for Lent, this vibrant pasta features shrimp, parmesan, linguine, garlic butter, tomato, fresh parsley and lemon juice. Power Greens & Grains Salad – Power greens blend of baby kale, arugula and spinach, ancient grains, chickpeas, cucumber, oven-roasted tomato, hard-boiled egg and honey balsamic vinaigrette.

– Power greens blend of baby kale, arugula and spinach, ancient grains, chickpeas, cucumber, oven-roasted tomato, hard-boiled egg and honey balsamic vinaigrette. Chicken Pomodori Panini – This hearty best-seller is made with grilled chicken, provolone, basil, spinach, oven-roasted tomato and pesto aioli pressed between grilled sourdough.

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves throughout their shift. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery and catering.

Corner Bakery: We’re in your Corner.

About Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. or more information, visit cornerbakery.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Corner Bakery Highlights Flavorful Fan-Favorites first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.