Corner Bakery Donates More Than $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Popular neighborhood bakery surpasses fundraising goal for national charity partner

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) While 2020 was a challenging year, Corner Bakery kept the spirit of giving alive throughout its communities by raising funds for its national charity partner, Habitat for Humanity , and also continuing to give back to local non-profit organizations.

In fact, through multiple efforts, including a Build Day sponsorship and various fundraisers conducted both in-cafe and online throughout 2019 and 2020, Corner Bakery surpassed its fundraising goal and donated a total of $103,758 towards Habitat for Humanity’s mission of bringing people together to build homes, community and hope.

“We’re thankful for Corner Bakery’s generosity and shared commitment to protecting the well-being of our communities,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. “Their unwavering support throughout our partnership will help more families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.”

In addition to its fundraising efforts for Habitat for Humanity, Corner Bakery also hosted over 180 fundraisers benefitting local non-profit organizations across the country. The most notable included a Glenview South, Illinois community fundraiser in-cafe and online that raised more than $310 for the Glenbrook High School Symphony Orchestra, and a Cakes for a Cause Fundraiser that raised over $800 for the Newbury Park High School Baseball Booster Club in Newbury Park, California. For organizations interested in booking a community fundraiser, visit cornerbakery.com/donations .

“With family homes now acting as schools and offices, the need for stable and reliable housing has never been so important,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “This past year has been incredibly difficult for the restaurant industry, but we remained committed to raising much needed funds for lifechanging organizations like Habitat for Humanity. These organizations need our support now more than ever, and we couldn’t have accomplished our goal and made such an impact without the support of our incredible guests. Thank you to everyone who joined us in raising money for these organizations that can help make a true difference throughout our communities and beyond.”

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves throughout their shift. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery and catering.

Corner Bakery: We’re in your Corner.

About Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands, LLC with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

