Corner Bakery Debuts Sweet and Savory Seasonal Specials

Berries & Cream Pancakes, Berry Pecan Salad, Asparagus Pasta Primavera, Turkey Bacon Ham Stack Sandwich and more available through Aug. 19

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Warmer temperatures means the arrival of new seasonal ingredients, which Corner Bakery is excited to use in order to craft the freshest dishes possible for its guests.

Beginning today, the neighborhood bakery cafe is launching new innovative seasonal specials to brighten your day.

These craveable offerings are crafted with care and served straight from the kitchen. Guests can amplify their sunny days with these sweet new options:

Berries & Cream Pancakes – Four fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with mixed berries and whipped cream served with vanilla maple syrup and Applewood smoked bacon.

Berry Pecan Salad – It’s back! Grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, bleu cheese and candied pecans on mixed greens with strawberry vinaigrette.

White Chocolate Strawberry Cold Brew – Creamy cold brew coffee with white chocolate syrup and a hint of strawberry.

Or, for something savory, guests can indulge in:

Turkey Bacon Ham Stack Sandwich – Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, pecan-wood smoked ham, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, and balsamic mustard, served on mom’s white toast.

Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad – Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, ripe avocado, tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese on mixed greens with avocado ranch dressing.

Asparagus Pasta Primavera – Cavatappi pasta, asparagus, zucchini, squash, peas, artichoke hearts, oven-roasted tomatoes, baby kale, pesto, garlic cream sauce and parmesan cheese.

“We are always looking for new ingredients to use that are in peak-season, like our new Berries & Cream specials, in order to offer our guests a variety of fresh and naturally delicious dishes,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “The ingredients that we use to craft these dishes are straightforward and bright – the perfect combination to brighten any day.”

More than a bakery and more than a cafe, Corner Bakery is crafted for today’s lifestyle. Guests can make themselves at home in a warm, comfortable atmosphere, while enjoying their meal in the company of family and friends. To provide a complete experience for guests, the cafe offers online ordering and a Goodness To Go pickup station at select locations. Corner Bakery also offers an unrivaled catering experience, delivering signature, made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners, including seasonal varieties for any occasion. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com.

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

