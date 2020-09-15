Corner Bakery Celebrates Fall’s Arrival by Giving Back to the Community and Launching Seasonal Treats

Popular neighborhood bakery cafe launches seasonal items and conducts fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity on Sept. 15

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Guests at Corner Bakery can support Habitat for Humanity this season while they enjoy the return of the popular bakery cafe’s fall-inspired menu items.

Beginning today, Corner Bakery is bringing back fall bundts and coffee beverages in conjunction with launching an in-store and online fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity – a global nonprofit housing organization that brings people together to build homes, community and hope. Guests who donate help families partner with Habitat to build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.

When ordering online, guests will have the opportunity to add a $1, $5 or $10 donation to Habitat for Humanity to their cart. For in-store purchases, cashiers will ask each guest to round up their transaction to the next dollar in support of the fundraiser. Donations are tax-free and all funds raised will be donated to Habitat.

Additionally, for a limited time, guests can delight in kitchen-crafted, freshly baked seasonal bundt cakes:

Candied Pecan Baby Bundt Cakes – Choice of Maple Pecan Pumpkin or Caramel Pecan Chocolate – also available by the half-dozen, making it the perfect individual dessert for any occasion.



Corner Bakery will also offer two delicious, refreshing drinks featuring a White Chocolate Mint flavor profile perfect for moving into a festive time of year.

White Chocolate Mint Cold Brew

White Chocolate Mint Latte

“We are very proud to support Habitat for Humanity,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “Now more than ever, a family’s need of stable housing and shelter is paramount to build strong communities. We invite our guests to get involved in our joint effort to build a world where everyone has a place to call home as they delight in some of our seasonal sensations.”

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves during their shifts. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery, and catering. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com .

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

