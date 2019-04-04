Corner Bakery Cafe Names Champion PR Agency of Record

The original neighborhood bakery cafe selects Dallas-based agency due to track record of creativity and media expertise

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Corner Bakery Cafe announced today the engagement of Champion Management Group LLC as the brand’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for Corner Bakery includes the brand’s public relations and local restaurant marketing. The agency will provide brand support through targeted local marketing campaigns in addition to generating positive coverage with local and national media through marketing and public relations initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with a best-in-class PR agency that can bring fresh, innovative ideas to the table and help take our brand to the next level,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “Champion’s team is stacked with determined thought leaders that will help amplify the Corner Bakery story in headlines across the nation. We have high expectations and cannot wait to see the results of this new partnership.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest PR agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Fazoli’s, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Main Event Entertainment, Nestle Toll House Café, Pei Wei, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, RAVE Restaurant Group and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, event production, sports and entertainment and not-for-profits.

“We are huge fans of Corner Bakery, so we are thrilled to have been selected to join their team,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “It is an exceptional brand with tons of potential. We can’t wait to help take Corner Bakery to the next level in the fast-casual restaurant industry and beyond.”

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com