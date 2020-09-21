Corner Bakery Brings New Beyond Meat Menu Items Nationwide Following Successful Los Angeles Test Last Year

Fast-casual concept to launch dishes featuring plant-based Beyond Beef® following successful Los Angeles test last year

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, the fan-favorite Corner Bakery launched two new menu items featuring meatballs made with Beyond Beef®. Made from simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten, Beyond Beef is packed with protein and designed to deliver the authentic, delicious taste and texture of traditional meatballs, no sacrifice required. Every meatball that Corner Bakery prepares is hand-crafted and rolled to perfection, combining Beyond Beef with savory elements like herbs, garlic, Parmesan and breadcrumbs and will be featured in two new, irresistible menu items:

Beyond Meatball Panini – Beyond Beef meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, grilled sourdough. Beyond Meatball

Linguine – Beyond Beef meatballs, Parmesan, linguine, marinara sauce.

Corner Bakery tested these Beyond Meat menu items in December 2019 at five select Los Angeles locations. Following an overwhelmingly positive consumer response in which the product sold out quickly, Corner Bakery is now expanding its partnership with Beyond Meat to offer its plant-based Beyond Beef at their cafes nationwide.

Guests interested in trying the items can get 50% off either Beyond Meatball entrée from Sept. 21-27. For full details and a list of participating locations, please visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com/offers .

Additionally, Corner Bakery wants to invite their guests to join in this exciting endeavor to Go Beyond® at Corner Bakery. Beginning tomorrow, Sept. 22, Corner Bakery will encourage their social media fans to try the product and post a photo or video using the hashtag #beyondxcornerbakery. Each week for three weeks, Corner Bakery will gift one user some Beyond Meat swag and a $100 Corner Bakery gift card.

“We are very excited to serve delicious, craft-made menu items to our guests that are looking for an approachable, nutritious, craveable plant-based protein option,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “By offering a Beyond Beef meatball that is full of flavor with simple, plant-based ingredients in two of our dishes, we are enhancing our guests’ experience and ensuring we meet the needs of everyone who walks through our doors.”

For more details and FAQs, please visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com/beyond .

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves during their shifts. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating, and all are offering curbside pickup, takeout, delivery and catering. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com .

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Beyond Meat®

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love

, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide as of June 27, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

