CORE Welcomes Sheila Bennett as New Executive Director

Franklin, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) ©, the national non-profit organization that supports food and beverage service employees with children, is proud to appoint Sheila Bennett as executive director. With over 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Bennett returns to her hometown of Nashville and will lead the organization to further support those in need.

Bennett comes to CORE with a wealth of knowledge and an extensive background working in non-profit capitalization and all areas of the foodservice industry. With her experience in marketing, development, and program management, Bennett is an accomplished business developer, fundraiser, and strategist with a 360° view on the industry.

“CORE is in need of an individual who will spearhead the organization to meet the growing demand for its support,” said Colleen Brennan , chairman of the board of directors for CORE. “Bennett is the ideal fit for a challenge such as this.”

Before joining the team at CORE, Bennett served as the vice president of business development and strategic partnerships for Fishbowl Inc.© where she led business development strategies and scored strategic alliances. Her most recent success in the non-profit sector includes the development and growth of the successful Dine Out for No Kid Hungry

. With her passion focused on the restaurant space, Bennett also managed industry relations for the National Restaurant Association© Educational Foundation as senior director.

Bennett’s vision is to engage the entire industry to support CORE and increase visibility to families who have been impacted by a health crisis, injury or natural disaster.

“During my time serving the food and beverage industry, I have met many employees and families with amazing stories of how they have faced adversity,” said Bennett. “Now, I hope for CORE to be the first resource that comes to mind when employees with children are affected by a health crisis or natural disaster and are in need of support, and financial relief.”

The civic-minded executive is also an active member of Les Dames d’Escoffier International© – Atlanta and now the Nashville Chapter and the Women’s Foodservice Forum© and remains incredibly connected to the nation’s industry’s movers and shakers.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3 is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through a medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans to help hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped close to 1,100 families in 49 states. For grand qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration please visit COREgives.org . To support food and beverage employees via a donation please visit COREgives.org .

