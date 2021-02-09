CORE Retires its Bear Program with a Limited Time Bear With Us Promotion

Score a teddy bear for your loved one while giving back to food and beverage employees in need.

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children, is retiring its Bear program and offering supporters an opportunity to secure their piece of CORE history through its Bear With Us promotion. The iconic teddy bear that represented the program is available to donors who commit to a monthly recurring contribution of $25 or more prior to February 14. Proceeds will enable CORE to continue its mission of supporting food and beverage employees and their families when a crisis occurs due to a medical diagnosis or natural disaster.

“The CORE bear may be retiring, but his legacy will live on in the grants and vital support that we will be able to provide to even more food and beverage service employees with children across the country,” said Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE.

“Most recently, individuals are making donations to CORE because of receiving their stimulus checks from the federal government. We invite everyone to please consider dedicating a portion to CORE. Restaurants are the cornerstone of our communities and food and beverage operations employees who meet CORE grant criteria, need our help more than ever. Our programs allow us to give back to those who dedicate their time to serve us.”

Now through February 14, with a monthly minimum contribution of $25, CORE supporters can show their love this Valentine’s Day with a bear while giving back to food and beverage service employees with children. Donations should be directed to the “Where Needed Most” category. Bears are available while supplies last.

The nonprofit relies on individual contributions, foundation gifts and company sponsorships and to help raise the essential funding needed to help food and beverage employees and their families. CORE works tirelessly to help bridge the gap for food and beverage employees and their families when they face a medical crisis, injury, or natural disaster.

CORE provides its critical grants thanks to the generosity of individual and corporate donors. An average grant is $2,600 and may be used to fulfill various needs, from medical bills, equipment to rent to groceries and more.

In the past year, CORE has reached milestones such as extending support to all 50 states and awarding close to $1.5 million dollars to families in need and increased fivefold the number of families that received support.

For more information about CORE, including how to donate, visit COREgives.org . Food and beverage employees with a family in need may also visit the CORE website to apply for relief.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps food and beverage employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped close to 1,100 families in all 50 states. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org .

