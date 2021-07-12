CORE Launches Summer of Hope Along with First Glimpse at New Branding

Nashville-based non-profit sets a $50,000 goal to assist food and beverage employees with children in need and encourages locals to spread awareness using #COREGives.

Brentwood, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children, is launching its Summer of Hope campaign. The campaign is a month-long initiative, spanning from July 12 to August 15, and encourages nationwide generosity. Achieving the target goal of $50,000 enables CORE to provide even more grants to food and beverage employees with children during times of personal crisis.

In coordination with the Summer of Hope launch, CORE updated its website with the first glimpse at its re-branding initiative, which includes the CORE Hopeful palette, a bright color palette symbolizing CORE’s hope to help food and beverage industry families. The new branding reflects who is at the center of the organization’s heart – food and beverage employees with children.

CORE knows that restaurants are the cornerstones of our communities, so the impact of Summer of Hope goes well beyond a simple charitable donation. When families are awarded CORE grants, the funds may cover rent or mortgage, utilities, childcare, prescriptions, medical supplies, and more. With over half of grantees being single parents – a CORE grant can provide stability for a family.

“When it comes to giving, every dollar counts. While $5 may seem like a small amount to many, collectively and as an industry community, we can make a real impact in the lives of restaurant employees with children who face a qualifying circumstance,” stated Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. “Summer of Hope is an opportunity for people to serve individuals that serve them every day and use the power of generosity to make a positive difference. We are grateful to our longstanding partner Jose Cuervo Tequila ® and thrilled to welcome new partner PepsiCo © to the CORE family of supporters for the Summer of Hope campaign.”

Week of Service

CORE will be celebrating the final week of the Summer of Hope campaign with a Week of Service. The Week of Service is an opportunity for people nationwide to rally together to bring awareness to food and restaurant employees about the services available to support them. During the week of August 8-15, 2021, participants are encouraged to choose a date to distribute CORE Back of the House posters featuring information about the non-profit’s programs to five of their favorite local restaurants. These posters can be ordered via a link at COREgives.org , or stop by CORE’s headquarters on August 9 for a quick bite and pick up Back of the House posters before going out in the community to distribute! Participants can post an image on their social media with #COREGives for a chance to be featured on CORE’s social media platforms.

“Raising awareness is just as critical as raising funds. We want food and beverage employees in our community to know that help is available for them when they need it,” added Bennett. “We call upon the general public to bring flyers to their favorite eateries across town, so food and beverage employees know to turn to CORE when facing a crisis.”

CORE awards grants throughout the year to families that face a health crisis or natural disaster, in all 50 U.S. States, with the average grant amount being $2,600. CORE is thankful to our presenting sponsor Jose Cuervo Tequila© for its continuing support. To keep up with CORE’s Summer of Hope fundraising efforts, visit www.COREgives.org to learn about the organization, donate or apply for relief.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1500 families in 50 states, including DC and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit CORE gives.org.

About Jose Cuervo®

Jose Cuervo® is a Mexican family-owned brand since 1795 and the largest producer of tequila throughout Mexico and around the world. Utilizing craftmanship handed down through 10 generations of the Cuervo family, the Jose Cuervo® portfolio of tequilas includes Jose Cuervo® Especial®, the world’s best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo® Tradicional®, the original 100% agave tequila, Jose Cuervo® Reserva de la Familia®, Jose Cuervo Golden Margarita®, Authentic Jose Cuervo Margaritas®, Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix® and Playamar®, a tequila-based hard seltzer. For more information, visit www.cuervo.com.

Trademarks owned by Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. ©2021 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

