CORE Gives an Unprecedented $1 Million to Service Employees in 2020

And has more aid to give.

Franklin, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) 2020 has been a year of challenges and intense hardship for the restaurant and service industry. But it’s also been a year of hope. Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) ©, the national non-profit organization that supports food and beverage service employees with children, has given more than one million dollars to workers in need. This is more than three times the total amount they gave in 2019.

And it’s only September.

“It’s natural for this industry to have ups and downs, but this year has been unlike any other. And we were ready,” said Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. “We couldn’t be prouder to help so many people during such a difficult time.”

And CORE vows it will continue to help. “We have a lot more money to give! These families are so vulnerable right now. Some just need a little help and that’s what we’re here for, we haven’t run out of money,” said Bennett. Whether you’ve been displaced by a hurricane or the wildfires, having medical issues, or experienced a death in the immediate family – CORE wants to help. And they can help right now.

Any restaurant employee with children in the U.S. may be eligible for support to relieve financial burdens. The grants help cover medical bills for children, gas cards, clothing, groceries, medical supplies and therapies, utilities, rent and mortgage, and other essential needs that a family might find necessary to navigate their specific circumstances.

If you’re a food and beverage industry employee with children, from anywhere in the U.S., and your family is facing a health crisis or natural disaster, visit www.COREgives.org to apply for relief. Families may also be referred through CORE’s website. Visit https://COREgives.org/ for more information or to donate.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3 is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through a medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans to help hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped more than 1,100 families in 49 states. For grant qualifications, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration please visit COREgives.org . To support food and beverage employees via a donation, please visit COREgives.org .

Media Contact:

Victoria Segovia

victoria@inklinkmarketing.com

786-327-8125

The post CORE Gives an Unprecedented Million to Service Employees in 2020 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.