CORE Calls on Our Industry to Provide a Summer of Hope

Brentwood, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children, is calling for supporters to step up to the plate to help provide a Summer of Hope for food and beverage operations employees. As food and beverage employees continue to serve our nation, CORE calls on everyone to turn the table to show appreciation for food and beverage operations employees across the country.

The target goal for the national initiative that extends through Labor Day (September 6, 2021), is $50,000. Funds raised through the campaign will enable CORE to provide even more grants to food and beverage employees with children during times of a qualifying circumstance.

“When it comes to giving, every dollar counts. Whether you donate $25 or $50, collectively and as an industry community, we can make a real impact in the lives of restaurant employees with children who face a qualifying circumstance,” stated Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. “Summer of Hope is an opportunity for our industry to come together to help those that serve us every day and for each person to make a donation. The power of your generosity collectively will make an impactful positive difference. We are grateful to our longstanding partner Jose Cuervo Tequila © and thrilled to welcome new partner Pepsi © to the CORE family of supporters for the Summer of Hope campaign.”

Donations to CORE help cover a variety of expenses. The following is a sampling of how contributions assist restaurant families in need.

$25 will provide water for a family for one week.

$50 will cover out of pocket medical expenses for one week.

$150 will provide groceries for a family of four for one week.

$1,000 will cover rent/mortgage for one month.

CORE knows that restaurants are the cornerstones of our communities, so the impact of Summer of Hope goes well beyond a simple charitable donation. When families are awarded CORE grants, the funds may cover rent or mortgage, utilities, childcare, prescriptions, medical supplies, and more. With over half of grantees being single parents – a CORE grant can provide stability for a family.

Meet Kiya

Kiya works at a casual dining establishment as a bartender and is a single mom to her 13-year-old daughter Jada. Kiya’s daughter began having a series of seizures that became a mystery for her doctors to solve. During this time, Jada experienced dozens of seizures and multiple hospitalizations. This medical crisis prevented Kiya from working her usual full-time hours while caring for her daughter.

CORE supported Jada and her mom by covering many of the family’s expenses including rent, utilities, and car insurance.

Kiya said, “We were blessed with the grant CORE provided, removing a huge burden I had been carrying for a long time. It’s more than liberating, and we are forever grateful for this blessing!”

CORE awards grants throughout the year to families that face a health crisis or natural disaster, in all 50 U.S. States, with the average grant amount being $2,500. To donate to CORE’s Summer of Hope, please visit www.COREgives.org .

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1500 families in 50 states, including DC and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org .

