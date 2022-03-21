CORE Awards More Than $700,000 in Grants in 2021, Honors Key Partners For Their Support

Brentwood, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children, is shining the spotlight on their partners who helped further their mission in 2021. The nonprofit will be hosting a virtual recognition event to honor key donors and supporters. Last year, CORE was able to grant more than $700,000 to families in the industry who were facing a crisis.

“We rely on the generosity of our donors and partners to help us continue our programs that provide critical assistance to restaurant employees and their families in their time of need,” stated Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. “We are delighted to be able to honor them and share the impact of their support. The past two years have been especially challenging for the food and beverage industry and we were ready to answer the call for those who needed that extra lift when they face a qualifying circumstance during these difficult times thanks to our donors.”

During the year, donors are able to show their support through signature fundraising initiatives hosted by CORE, including their Summer of Hope, Inspiring Hope, and Serving Up Hope campaigns. Individuals may step up to the plate by donating cash or volunteering. The organization also offers corporate and restaurant partnership opportunities. There are a variety of ways that supporters can help raise critical funds and awareness for CORE.

When families are awarded CORE grants, the funds may cover rent or mortgage, utilities, childcare, prescriptions, medical supplies, and more. With over half of grantees being single parents – a CORE grant can provide stability for a family.

CORE awards grants throughout the year to families that face a health crisis or natural disaster, in all 50 U.S. States, with the average grant amount being $2,600. To donate to CORE, visit www.COREgives.org .

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1600 families in 50 states, including DC and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org .

Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

786-605-9228

Brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

The post CORE Awards More Than $700,000 in Grants in 2021, Honors Key Partners For Their Support first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.