Cordia Kitchens Stock Resumes Trading on OTC Markets

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cordia Corporation (OTC PINK:CORG) today announced that its common stock has resumed trading under Pink Current tier on OTC Markets. The Caveat Emptor designation has been removed.

“We look forward to accelerating our business plan with this issue resolved. Ghost kitchens continue to gain traction as consumers shift their dining preferences increasingly to delivery. We expect to have release dates for opening locations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles very soon ” added Peter Klamka CEO of Cordia.

A ghost kitchen is a professional food preparation and cooking facility set up for the preparation of delivery-only meals. A ghost kitchen contains the kitchen equipment and facilities needed for the preparation of restaurant meals but has no dining area for walk-in customers. Cordia intends to develop a network of ghost kitchens starting in Nevada and California.

Since 2014, digital ordering and delivery facilitated by companies like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash, has grown three times faster than dine-in traffic, and that growth shows no signs of slowing down: according to recent industry data, restaurant delivery sales are projected to grow at more than three times the rate of on-premises revenue through 2023. The majority of that increase will be in digital orders, which are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 22 percent through 2023.

Contact:

contact@cordiakitchens.com

213-915-6673