Cordia Adding NFTs to Virtual Restaurants

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cordia Corporation today announced that it will expand its efforts to integrate cryptocurrency rewards into its upcoming virtual restaurants.

The company created what it believes to be the first cryptocurrency rewards program in the food delivery industry last year. Users of the Snackpass app had the opportunity to earn a popular cryptocurrency called MORE Coin ( www.mre.live ) as a reward for frequent ordering from the company’s virtual locations in Las Vegas.

Cordia saw an increase in business from cryptocurrency users at the outlet that awarded the MORE Coin to customers. The company also observed additional engagement on its social media channels and received direct inquiries regarding cryptocurrency and food delivery. The results even taking into account the effects of the pandemic were encouraging.

Based on the data received from the pilot program, the company is developing a proprietary crypto reward program to be used across all of its virtual brands. Diners will earn exclusive crypto rewards in the form of a digital token by patronizing Cordia virtual restaurants. Specific benefits, tier levels, and a potential crypto exchange listing for the token will be announced closer to the launch date.

In addition to reward points, Cordia expects to include celebrity and branded NFTs for specific virtual restaurants. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital goods is that cannot be replicated. Trading cards, short videos and artwork are anticipated to be included as part of the company’s initial NFT offerings in conjunction with the launch of its celebrity virtual restaurants.

“We are excited to expand our crypto incentive programs. We think that having a crypto rewards program will allow us to reach new audiences, give us a significant advantage in the food delivery industry, and provide real additional value to our network of restaurant partners and potential franchisees. Our NFTs will take the idea of a prize with your meal to another level given that they are digital and should be very collectible” added Peter Klamka, President of Cordia Corporation.

The company currently is developing virtual restaurants with Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, Busta Rhymes, and Holly Sonders. Cordia is in discussions with several world class athletes, notable entertainers, and video game titles for future app based restaurants.

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing a cryptocurrency reward program, concluding negotiations for additional virtual restaurants, creating collectible items the general public is interested in buying and developing virtual restaurants. The Company’s plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

