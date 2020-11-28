John Minchillo / Associated Press
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coppin State finally gets on court and pushes No. 9 Duke in 81-71 loss

November 28, 2020 | 5:20pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Baltimore Sun staff
John Minchillo / Associated Press

Coppin State finally gets season underway, gives No. 9 Duke a tough test at Cameron Indoor Stadium.