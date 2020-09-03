Dylan Slagle
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Coppermine shows interest in buying former North Carroll High School

September 3, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Dylan Slagle

Coppermine Fieldhouse is considering the former North Carroll High School for its 10th location.