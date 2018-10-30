Cop-themed brewery called Thin Brew Line is planned in Virginia Beach

If you've got a job in Hampton Roads, chances are there's a brewery for that.

Bold Mariner is dedicated to the Navy, Rip Rap reps the Coast Guard, and Young Veterans is soldiers from the Army and National Guard. Meanwhile, Deadline was founded by journalists and Benchtop is devoted to science.

Well, now you can add "cop brewery" to that list, alongside the region's many venerable cop bars.

The brewpub will be called the Thin Brew Line Brewing Company. And as long as the Virginia Beach planning commission approves, co-owner Jay Gates hopes to be open by early next year at 1635 Oceana Boulevard.

The beers, including a canine-themed Kolsch-9 and a Hops and Robbers double IPA, will be brewed by Virginia Beach police department veteran Bobby Winn.

A portion of the sales of each beer will be devoted to nonprofits: Sales of K-9 will go toward the Retired Police Canine Foundation, while dry Irish stout sales will benefit the local police union.

Gates isn't a police officer. He's an actor and stand-up comic with credits on HBO and the movie "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," not to mention a stint as host of a Cox 11 craft brewing TV show, "Untapped VA." But he comes from a police family. His brother and partner in the brewery, Michael Gates, is a sergeant in the Virginia Beach Police Department.

"It's a bar that honors first-responders, more than anything," Gates said. "My former sister-in-law was a Norfolk police officer - I've just got it in the family."

Gates said the brewpub will be decorated with artifacts from law enforcement history: police lights from the 1960s, old photos from the Virginia Beach department, some "old timey cop photos," a giant thin blue line flag made by his brother and another officer, and items from Sing Sing prison, including an old prison cell door.

"I met a gentleman whose neighbor renovated Sing Sing," Gates said. "It could've had Al Capone behind it, for all I know."

The brewery's two bathrooms, meanwhile, will express the prisoner's point of view.

One will be a replica of the cell that housed wrongly accused convict Andy Dufresne in "The Shawshank Redemption," with a poster of Rita Hayworth and a little pick to dig your way out of prison.

The other will be made up to look like a police line-up room, complete with a mirror on one side - though Gates assures would-be patrons that nobody can see you through the glass.

"You can see that there's nothing on the other side of the wall," he said.

Gates hopes to make Thin Brew Line a home brewery for first-responders in general, and will name one of its beers Station 12 Fire Engine Red, in honor of firefighters. (The brewery's honey blonde ale will be called Badge Bunny Honey, in honor of something different altogether.)

According to Gates, starting a brewery was a long-time dream of its brewer, Winn, who'd already bought a three-barrel system from Pleasure House Brewing.

Gates said he told Winn: "You brew it, me and my brother will run it."

Gates has a marketing degree from Old Dominion University and will handle operations, he said.

"My brother's an officer, but I'm the one with a business background."

But Gates has been homebrewing for decades, same as Winn. The two have been working on the brewery's recipes for two years while waiting for Winn's retirement date.

So far, Gates said, response from officers he's talked to has been strong - especially to the logo, a badge made out of a hop nugget. Still, he says there are no plans to distribute the beers outside the bar.

Instead, Gates said he could see franchising the idea to police from other departments outside Virginia Beach, if the first Thin Brew Line is a success. He's already drawn up a book of standard operating procedures and recipes.

"A lot of cops are into homebrewing, and a lot of cops love beer," he said. "You could have a Thin Brew Line in any city you wanted to. If there are some cops in Chesapeake who want one, I'd say, 'Do you have people to run it? This is what you need.'"

