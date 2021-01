A Far South Side alderman may get an outpost for Chicago police in a house located in a high-crime area after all, as part of a two-year program despite Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s opposition to his plan for a more permanent setup. Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th, one of Lightfoot’s most outspoken council critics, has long wanted to establish a “COP House” in a house in the Roseland neighborhood.