Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants Named Official Wine of the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Awards ceremony will be simulcast live Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. (ET) on TNT and TBS

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, the lifestyle brand centered around wine and focused on creating memorable moments that enrich lives, has been named the Official Wine of the Screen Actors Guild Awards®. Cooper’s Hawk wines debut in this role at the 24th Annual SAG Awards® on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, an event which is simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT).

This marks the first of a multi-year agreement between Cooper’s Hawk and the SAG Awards, a relationship that extends to and beyond the SAG Awards’ Silver Anniversary in 2019. The critically acclaimed winery was recently a corporate partner of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s second Patron of the Artists Awards in 2017, and generously provided wine for the receptions.

“Cooper’s Hawk embodies warmth and elegance, characteristics that we share with the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” said Tim McEnery, Founder and CEO of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants. “We are proud to be part of such an extraordinary evening and to celebrate these outstanding representatives of the acting community.”

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants will provide exclusive taste experiences throughout the evening. Honorees, presenters, industry notables and members of SAG-AFTRA at the SAG Awards ceremony and Post-Show Gala will be served Cooper’s Hawk Lux Pinot Noir, Cooper’s Hawk Lux Chardonnay, Cooper’s Hawk Lux Cabernet and Cooper’s Hawk Clone 27 Sauvignon Blanc varietals, in addition to getting a sense of Cooper’s Hawk’s unique hospitality at two distinctive wine bars in the Showroom. Each presenter and winner will also take home a bottle of Cooper’s Hawk Lux Pinot Noir.

Cooper’s Hawk wines have earned more than 400 awards, including Best of Show at the prestigious 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. In addition to its winery, the company operates 30 restaurants/tasting rooms and the country’s largest members-only Wine Club.

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the passionate belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. Cooper’s Hawk is a lifestyle brand centered around wine and focused on enriching lives. The concept is a fusion of familiar elements – winery, modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room and artisanal retail market – that has combined to create an entirely new hospitality experience.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment. Inc. and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT). TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the SAG Awards live through the networks’ websites and mobile apps. In addition, TNT will present a special encore of the ceremony at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT).

Actor® Nominations will be announced at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. (ET) / 7 a.m. (PT), carried live on TNT, TBS, truTV, sagawards.tntdrama.com, truTV.com and sagawards.org, preceded by the announcement of the stunt ensemble nominations at 9:50 a.m. (ET) / 6:50 a.m. (PT) carried live on sagawards.tntdrama.com and sagawards.org.

One of the awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards® annually celebrates the outstanding motion pictures and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ more than 160,000 peers in SAG-AFTRA. The SAG Awards was the first televised awards show to acknowledge the work of union members and the first to present awards to motion picture casts and television ensembles. For more information about the SAG Awards®, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.

