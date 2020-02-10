Coolgreens Welcomes Mary Beth McGehee as VP of Business Development

Healthy lifestyle eatery hires industry veteran to fuel growth

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Robert Lee, CEO of coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery that “feeds your life” – announced today that Mary Beth McGehee has joined the team as vice president of business development.

McGehee brings more than 20 years of experience in selling office coffee and vending services to her new role at coolgreens. She started her career with Aramark Refreshment Services where she worked for 23 years and was chosen as Aramark’s first key account manager to span seven states. Also during this role, she achieved average annual sales of $1,412,000 on plan of $1,100,000. Then, prior to joining coolgreens, McGehee worked as the Hospitality Channel Manager for Accent Food Services where she was involved in all aspects of their program.

“I was drawn to coolgreens after I learned about the Coolgreens Market® – smart fridges that serve quick, delicious and affordable options for on-the-go,” McGehee said. “This quality of food does not exist in the traditional vending industry, so I couldn’t be more thrilled than to be on the ground floor of this groundbreaking innovation! We have a goal to open 150 locations in the next 18 months and I’m ready to use my expertise to help make that happen.”

As VP of business development, McGehee will seek spaces within office buildings, medical and corporate campuses, airports, rail stations, college campuses and mixed-use developments where the Coolgreens Market would thrive.

“Mary Beth is a visionary leader that has a proven track record of success in maximizing business growth,” Lee said. “We are excited to have her join our team and have no doubt that she will play an instrumental role in the growth of coolgreens.”

For more information, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was recognized on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List for 2020, was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.