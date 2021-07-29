Coolgreens’ Sales Surge in Second Quarter

Healthy lifestyle eatery sees record sales following market expansion and continued strong off-premise performance

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens ’ fresh food revolution is gaining impressive momentum as the brand achieved record-breaking sales and rapid growth in Q2.

Through Q2, the healthy lifestyle eatery has generated sales approaching its total 2019 sales. Compared to Q2 in 2019, Coolgreens increased sales by 79%. Within its 2021 second quarter sales, Coolgreens broke five corporate weekly sales records and had 22 total individual record weeks.

After expanding its presence in Dallas-Fort Worth and introducing the brand to Omaha in 2020, Coolgreens experienced success in both new markets, as well as in its established Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets. While dine-in sales grew 45% compared to the first quarter, Coolgreens’ off-premise sales continue to be the preferred channel for consumers, remaining steadfast over several quarters.

In addition, the brand expanded its DFW footprint by launching Coolgreens Market – smart fridges that offer a quick, affordable and delicious way to grab healthy food on-the-go – in DFW International Airport. The cutting-edge business model that optimizes technology has contributed to Coolgreens’ Q2 success by targeting travel-bound consumers with fresh, nutritious, convenient options.

“I would like to congratulate our franchisees, operators and team members on a tremendous quarter,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “We achieved record sales this summer, due in large part to our innovative initiatives that capitalized on the fast-changing consumer environment, our commitment to providing fresh, flavorful foods like our new Brilliant Berry Salad and continued strong off-premise sales. Catering has become a major aspect of our business, which we believe has significant upside. I am extremely proud of the strides that our team has made over the years that positioned Coolgreens as the best-in-class brand that it is today. We have big plans for the future, and I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 11 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Florida. The brand also offers franchising opportunities through its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go – as well as through virtual/ghost kitchens. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. For more information on Coolgreens’ franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

