Coolgreens Refreshes Communities with New Sunshine Bowl

Healthy lifestyle eatery debuts vegetarian summer bowl on June 1

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery with food that “feeds your life” – is giving its communities a new light and energizing dish for the summer.

Beginning June 1, guests at the healthy lifestyle eatery can enjoy the Sunshine Bowl, a vegetarian-friendly dish packed with nutrition that does not sacrifice on flavor.

Made with fresh riced cauliflower, snap peas, pickled vegetables, grape tomatoes, olives and Coolgreens new lemon vinaigrette dressing, the Sunshine Bowl is rich in vitamins and antioxidants to revitalize guests during hot days.

Like all Coolgreens dishes, guests can add roasted chicken, seasoned tofu, grilled shrimp or grilled salmon to the Sunshine Bowl.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 10 fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska. The brand also offers a unique franchising opportunity with its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy chef-inspired items on-the-go. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.