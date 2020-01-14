Coolgreens Promotes Todd Madlener to President and Chief Operating Officer

Healthy lifestyle eatery elevates industry veteran known for embodying a positive and motivating company culture

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery that “feeds your life” – announced today that it promoted Todd Madlener from vice president of operations to president and chief operating officer, reporting to CEO Robert Lee.

“On behalf of Coolgreens and its franchisees, I am very proud of Todd for earning this promotion,” Lee said. “He has made such a huge impact with our team since joining us. He has brought a wealth of industry experience to our brand and taught us what it is like to have a truly positive and supportive culture. His commitment to our employees and guests is an example for all of us.”

A seasoned leader in the industry, Madlener joined Coolgreens in October of 2018 after working with MAD Greens and PB&J restaurants, where he opened more than 15 new locations in four states in less than 24 months. Before this, Madlener gained extensive operations and franchise experience at Red Robin, where he spent more than 20 years.

While at Red Robin, Madlener saw first-hand the dramatic difference that a motivated and positive work experience can have on a growing brand. Over the past two years, the Coolgreens restaurant teams have embraced the idea of people coming first and actions speaking louder than words.

“I am honored to take on this new role at Coolgreens,” Madlener said. “We have implemented positive behaviors into our work environment through our Coolstory program and many other new training and development practices. As a leader, you have to be able to identify when and how to address situations. By interacting and connecting with your team consistently, you can show people that they come first and that they matter above all else. Using this approach, we have been able to achieve positive year-over-year sales the past eight quarters and reduced our turnover to under 60%. Further, we have implemented cost saving initiatives to support our bottom line. Our future is bright as the entire Coolgreens team continues working together to realize our full potential.”

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

