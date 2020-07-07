Coolgreens Promotes Larissa Witt to New Operations Role

Healthy lifestyle eatery creates new position after experiencing notable growth

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery that “feeds your life” – announced today that it has promoted Larissa Witt to Regional Operations Director, a new position created as a result of the brand’s rapid growth.

Witt, an Oklahoma City native, grew up spending time in the restaurants her parents owned. She joined the Coolgreens team in 2017 as an assistant manager at the Norman location and was quickly promoted to general manager in March of 2018. In this new role, Witt will oversee Coolgreens’ metro Oklahoma City locations, coach the brand’s general managers, as well as build brand awareness, sales and overall culture.

“I’m very excited to mentor members of the restaurant management teams and help set them up for success,” Witt said. “I’ve learned so much in this company already, and now it’s my privilege to teach and inspire our team so that they can grow in their career and even in their personal lives. My hope is that they are enthusiastic about what we do here at Coolgreens, especially the way we connect and contribute to the community.”

What makes the Coolgreens experience special, Witt said, is how the brand embraces all-around hospitality for its guests and team members.

“We are very proud to promote Larissa,” said CEO Robert Lee. “She has been a self-starter from day one, and we look forward to watching her succeed in this new role. Coolgreens is currently seeing impressive growth, so we created this new position to ensure we remain committed to the guest experience and our company culture. We know Larissa’s extensive knowledge of the industry and her desire to make an impact on management teams will keep Coolgreens focused on our priorities as our brand continues to expand into new communities.”

For more information, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 10 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska. The brand also offers a second franchising opportunity with its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com .