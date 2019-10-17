Coolgreens Promotes Amanda Powell to Vice President of Operations

Industry veteran to propel healthy lifestyle eatery’s operations-focused momentum

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery that “feeds your life” – announced today that it has promoted Amanda Powell to vice president of operations after she joined the team in June 2018 as director of operations and training.

In her new role, Powell will support the team in Oklahoma, drive Revel, Hot Schedules, the Coolgreens Reward app and Schoox, along with developing a traveling trainer team for new restaurants.

Powell brings more than 20 years of restaurant experience to Coolgreens. Most notably, she served as the regional training manager and general manager for Red Lobster at the Abilene, Texas location. Under her leadership, Powell was able to help boost the restaurant from No. 93 in Red Lobster’s system to No. 8 in the Dallas division.

Throughout her career, Powell worked at other fast casual concepts like SPIN! Pizza out of Kansas City, Missouri, where she developed a training program and opened restaurants in Orange County, California. Prior to arriving at Coolgreens, she served as area coach at Modern Market. During her time there, she developed a team in Dallas and ran six restaurants as well as supported the Washington, DC Modern Market.

“We are really proud to promote Amanda,” said CEO Robert Lee. “She has worked tirelessly in our ongoing quest to become not only a national brand, but one of the most respected fast casual brands in the country. Her commitment to her teams and support of our franchisees has and will continue to be inspiring. She deserves this promotion, and we will be a stronger brand because of it.”

For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls and sandwiches. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, Coolgreens currently has five corporate-owned locations, three franchise locations in Tulsa, Okla., and Southlake and Richardson Texas, along with a licensed location in the Oklahoma City Airport. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers.

