Coolgreens Prepares to Plant its Roots in Omaha with Debut of Two New Restaurants

Healthy lifestyle eatery to start construction for 2020 openings

Omaha, NE (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens is set to bring its signature chef-inspired menu to the Omaha community when it opens two new restaurants in 2020!

Located at 18990 West Center in Loveland Center and 3618 S. Farnum St. in the Blackstone District, the restaurants are targeted to open in spring and early summer, respectively.

Coolgreens has partnered with Franchisee Joshua Vollertsen to open in Omaha. Vollertsen, an Omaha native, is returning to his hometown with the mission to bring more menu diversity and healthier options to the culinary scene in Omaha.

“There is a demand for more high-quality, healthy food options in Omaha right now,” Vollertsen said. “Coolgreens will add a quick, quality, health-conscious food option that Omaha is missing. The fitness community has exploded, but there are not many places for people to eat to maintain the lifestyle. I fell in love with the Coolgreens brand and the way it inspires communities to live, and I am going to do everything I can to ensure our guests’ health and wellness stays on track. It is not complicated, and it tastes great!”

Both the 1,800-square-foot Loveland Center restaurant and the 2,400-sqaure-foot Blackstone District restaurant plan to hire 35 crewmembers to join its teams in the coming months.

Over the last 10 years, Coolgreens has evolved into a go-to destination for guests looking for “more than” experiences. More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a fast casual restaurant; Coolgreens is dedicated to making the markets it serves better places to live. More than a chain; Coolgreens aligns with partners who are passionate about serving and educating their communities on the benefits of healthy living.

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

To learn more about Coolgreens, visit coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

For more information, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com