Coolgreens Positioned for Notable Year After Sales Skyrocket in 2021

Healthy lifestyle eatery saw total revenue up 104% over 2019, expanded Coolgreens Market throughout DFW, opened first South Florida restaurant and more in 2021

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens ‘ fresh food revolution is growing across the country and showing no signs of slowing down as the brand closed out a year of robust sales and development in 2021.

The healthy lifestyle eatery surpassed its total 2019 sales in July of 2021. After nearly doubling its unit count over the past two years, in 2021, Coolgreens’ total revenue increased by 104% compared to 2019. Off-premise sales remain vigorous for the brand and account for guests’ preferred ordering channel as Coolgreens’ catering sales jumped 296%, online sales increased 720% and App sales were up 19% compared to the year prior.

“Our 2021 performance is a direct result of our frontline team’s dedication and commitment to the values and goals that Coolgreens is known for,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “Our off-premise sales remained incredibly strong all year long and stayed incremental to our bottom line, with catering now serving as a key piece of our brand’s success. We also identified new avenues to leverage our latest, advanced business model. Our team continues to prove that Coolgreens’ momentum is only gaining speed as we head into 2022.”

This past year, the brand partnered with Hudson News, launching Coolgreens Markets at DFW Airport, followed by Children’s Hospital, bringing quick and affordable healthy, grab-and-go items to on-the-go travelers and dedicated frontline workers. These partnerships confirmed that a smart vending machine program serving high-quality salads, sandwiches and wraps can thrive in high-traffic areas like airports, hospitals, and high-occupancy commercial office settings.

In addition to expanding Coolgreens Market, the brand introduced its chef-inspired menu of signature salads, wraps, grain and Açaí bowls and sandwiches to the Delray Beach, Florida community in November. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant features a new streamlined store design that allows for expedited service time with the same seating capacity. Following its South Florida debut, Coolgreens will further expand in the area with two locations currently under development. The brand plans to open six to 10 total locations in 2022, including its second Florida location in Coral Springs.

In late 2021, Coolgreens partnered with two of the top franchise consulting groups in the country – International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) and Franchise Consulting Company (FCC), introducing the brand to a wide spectrum of top-notch franchise consultants and potential franchisees. As Coolgreens continues its aggressive franchise expansion program, the brand will lean into “The Cultivator” program, a new initiative that offers current and future franchisees a remote operating model in which Coolgreens manages the day-to-day operations for the franchisee. The Cultivator program has been well-received by current franchisees, and the brand believes the program will further enhance its relationship with IFPG and FCC, making Coolgreens more attractive to a passive or remote franchise owner.

Menu innovation has remained top of mind for Coolgreens as the brand continues to work with consistent App users and regular guests to create and refine its menu offerings. Based on their feedback, in 2021, Coolgreens launched its most successful limited-time offer to date – the Fiesta Bowl/Wrap, made with a delicious blend of cilantro lime rice, elote corn, spicy chicken, fresh spinach, red pepper, jalapeño, black beans and tortilla chips, tossed in an oil-free avocado cilantro dressing.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything Coolgreens achieved last year,” Lee said. “Our operations team continues to collaborate with our general managers and franchisees, finding ways to improve hourly team member compensation while avoiding extreme or large price increases for our guests to absorb. We’ve also worked diligently with our supply chain partners to avoid outages and shortages of our proprietary menu items. These initiatives, coupled with our work with IFPG and FCC, have significantly contributed to our business and made Coolgreens an even more compelling franchise opportunity. We can’t wait to spur further growth and fuel more communities with fresh food in 2022.”

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 11 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, and Florida. The brand also offers franchising opportunities through its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go – as well as through virtual/ghost kitchens. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. For more information on Coolgreens’ franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

