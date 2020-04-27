Coolgreens Opens in Old Town Dallas for To-Go and Delivery

For every salad purchased, the healthy lifestyle eatery will donate a salad to a local area hospital

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery that “feeds your life” – opened its third DFW location in Old Town, at 5500 Greenville Ave. Ste. #507 , on Friday, April 24.

Due to current shelter-in-place mandates, Coolgreens will initially serve guests through contactless to-go and third-party delivery orders only. When the restrictions are lifted, the restaurant will offer 48 seats for dine-in as well.

Coolgreens is committed to its mission to “fuel healthy communities with fresh food,” so the newest location will participate in the brand’s ongoing “Salads of Hope” campaign, which was previously only in Oklahoma. For the first two weeks, for every salad purchased from the new location, the healthy lifestyle eatery will donate a salad to a local hospital.

“We are incredibly excited to open Coolgreens in Dallas and to give the community more healthy food options,” said Franchise Owners Benny and Leily Farzad. “During these unprecedented times, people need great tasting, nutritious meals to enjoy at home, and we are proud to be able to provide that for our guests through contactless to-go and delivery. We are also looking forward to giving back to local hospital professionals who are working so bravely to keep our community safe.” The Farzads both grew up in the Dallas area and own 10 GNC locations across the metroplex.

Coolgreens’ other two locations are in Richardson Cityline and Southlake. Old Town will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Last November, Coolgreens introduced tamper-proof packaging for all to-go and third party deliveries to ensure food safety. For delivery, Coolgreens is partnering with DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates in Dallas. Take-out orders for pick-up may be done via coolgreens.com , by phone at 469.206.0471 or via Coolgreens Rewards App .

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and a variety of delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

To learn more about Coolgreens, visit coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has ten locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .