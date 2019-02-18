Coolgreens Opens First-Ever Franchise Location in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 18th

Chris and Susan Gates Introduce New Lifestyle Eatery to Tulsa Community

Tulsa, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Tulsa natives and high school sweethearts Chris and Susan Gates will be opening the newest Coolgreens at 5501 E. 41st Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, February 18th. The healthy lifestyle eatery will offer healthy, fresh, made-in-front-of-you items including items like Bacon Blue Flatbread, Margherita Pizza and a Salmon Club Sandwich.

Chris and Susan both grew up in Oklahoma and were high school sweethearts who attended Oklahoma State University. While their post-college careers took them to places including Alaska, Texas and Colorado, they eventually made their way back to Tulsa to be with their family. The Gates’ had been researching business ownership opportunities and ultimately landed on Coolgreens because it fit perfectly into their healthy and fit lifestyles. That, and the fact that there were no other major competitors in the Tulsa market.

“Coolgreens fits perfectly into our lives because we are very health conscious and strive to eat healthy,” said Chris Gates. “We believe Coolgreens will do extremely well in Tulsa because of the menu variety it will bring to the area, and we know there is a major opportunity for growth in the market beyond this first location.”

“We are so excited to have Chris and Susan open our first-ever franchise location and be a part of the Coolgreens team,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “Our ultimate goal is to fuel healthy communities with fresh and natural food, and there is an incredible opportunity in Tulsa to get in front of new faces and introduce a wide range of options for local diners. We’re proud to celebrate the grand opening of our newest location in Tulsa, as well as our first-ever franchisee-owned location, and build a new fan base outside of our headquarter market.”

The 2,250-square-foot restaurant will sit 60 people indoors, as well as 12 people outdoors and create 30 new jobs for the community. The restaurant is located in the Highlands Plaza Shopping Center, and will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about Coolgreens of Tulsa, visit the restaurants official website, https://www.coolgreens.com.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities they serve a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-in-front-of-you creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, quinoa bowls, flatbreads, sandwiches and more. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, Coolgreens currently has 6 corporate-owned locations in addition to its first franchise location in Tulsa. For more information please visit http://coolgreens.com. For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit http://franchise.coolgreens.com.

