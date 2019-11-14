Coolgreens to Open Third DFW Restaurant in Old Town

Healthy lifestyle eatery to start construction for early 2020 opening

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens is set to bring its signature chef-inspired menu to the Dallas community when it opens in Old Town in early 2020!

Located at 5500 Greenville Ave., Ste. 504 in Dallas, construction – handled by Dallas-based JM Consulting Solutions – on the 2,060-square-foot restaurant will begin in December.

Over the last 10 years, Coolgreens has evolved into a go-to destination for guests looking for “more than” experiences. More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a fast casual restaurant; Coolgreens is dedicated to making the markets it serves better places to live. More than a chain; Coolgreens aligns with partners who are passionate about serving and educating their communities on the benefits of healthy living.

Coolgreens has partnered with Franchisee Benny Farzad to sow the seeds of health when it plants its roots in Dallas.

“I am thrilled to bring Coolgreens to the vibrant Old Town community,” Farzad said. “Coolgreens encourages a healthful lifestyle that ‘feeds your life’ in a convenient fashion. We look forward to engaging with the community, and we hope it soon becomes a delicious neighborhood eatery for those seeking nutritious food in a friendly atmosphere.”

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and delicious chef-driven items curated, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

Coolgreens’ winter opening is expected to bring up to 35 jobs to the Dallas area. To learn more about Coolgreens, visit https://coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

For more information, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

