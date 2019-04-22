Coolgreens Names Kathy Davidson as New VP of Franchise Development

Davidson Brings a Decade of Restaurant Experience and Enthusiasm to Spearhead Growth For the Healthy Lifestyle Eatery

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens, a fast-casual concept that focuses on providing fresh and high-quality food, is thrilled to announce that Kathy Davidson has joined the brand’s leadership team as its new VP of Franchise Development. Davidson brings nearly 10 years of foodservice franchise development experience to the role, as well as a personal dedication to the Coolgreens mission of fueling local communities with fresh and natural food.

Davidson first fell in love with the food industry in 2010 after getting tapped by Church’s Chicken to recruit general managers on a short-term contract. At the conclusion of the contract, Church’s re-hired Davidson to its franchising department. After working for a couple of years bringing new franchisees into the Church’s system, Davidson switched gears into the startup world, helping Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken build its franchise system from a few corporate stores to a national presence. After a brief stint at Fazoli’s, Davidson was approached by Coolgreens.

“I was drawn to Coolgreens because of my own personal health goals,” said Davidson. “It’s a brand for people who want to eat healthy food and treat their bodies well. I’ve found exactly what I need here. I want to take the brand all over the U.S. so that people like me don’t have to sacrifice delicious taste for good health. For me, Coolgreens is more of a mission than a job.”

Davidson loved that Coolgreens is a young lifestyle eatery that is making its mark in the franchising world. “I have an entrepreneurial spirit, and I work best in an environment that allows room for creativity and allows me to put myself fully into it—to fall in love. Coolgreens offers that opportunity,” she said.

The industry veteran said she is excited to join a smart, strong leadership team with more than 55 years of collective experience, including CEO Robert Lee, Vice President of Operations Todd Madlener and Director of Operations/Training Amanda Powell.

“The Coolgreens team approaches franchising in a way that’s incredibly exciting,” said Davidson. “Amanda really knows her stuff and has ideas around training that will blow you away. Todd is an amazing operator whose very detailed eye looks at every issue from all angles. And Robert is brilliant with an inspiring vision. I believe we are going to be incredibly successful!”

Since launching franchising in 2017, Coolgreens has ramped up its growth goals considerably. With an initial investment of $296,732 to $482,600, Coolgreens is targeting entrepreneurial-minded business operators to grow the brand in key markets across the U.S. The brand recently signed in the greater Boston, Massachusetts area for the first time, and has kicked off construction on two upcoming restaurants in Waltham and Quincy, both of which will open in late summer. A third Boston location is currently in the works, as well as several new stores under construction in the Dallas market.

“Kathy has a passion and energy for the Coolgreens mission that will translate to a transformative period of growth for this brand,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “As Coolgreens gears up for this expansion, our main priority is doing so smartly, based on a wealth of experience, which Kathy is uniquely positioned to provide.”

Davidson has hit the ground running since her appointment. “I’ve put together a whole new vetting process,” said Davidson. “We’re setting up a multiple touchpoint strategy and are refining our approach to prospecting. Because I’ve worked with both small brands and big brands, I can strike a balance to propel Coolgreens to the forefront of franchising enterprises.”

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens, a down-the-line fresh, naturally sourced food concept, offers build-your own salads, wraps, bowls, flatbreads, and more all through a chef-curated menu. The menu highlights limitless combinations of fresh lettuce, vegetables sliced fresh in-store each day, house-made toppings, dressings made from scratch, and options for all dietary needs, including gluten free, carb free, and low fat. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, the brand quickly grew to six corporate-owned locations, before launching its first franchise offering in mid-2017. For more information, visit http://www.coolgreens.com. For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit http://franchise.coolgreens.com.

