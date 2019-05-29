Coolgreens Named to FastCasual’s 2019 List of Top 100 Movers & Shakers

Healthy Lifestyle Franchise Lands at #56 on Annual Ranking of Top Fast Casual Concepts in America

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens, the brand known for creating healthy, fresh, made-in-front-of-you creations, today announced they have been named one of the top fast casual concepts in America. The healthy lifestyle eatery ranked 56th on FastCasual’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list and received the award during an event on May 19 in Chicago.

“Coolgreens growth is on fire and we’re extremely honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Robert Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Coolgreens. “We’re thrilled to see our brand’s commitment to fueling healthy communities has been so well-received in the industry. We continue to gain momentum and look forward to a strong future for the brand.”

For 15 years, FastCasual has recognized the industry’s most innovative brands with their annual ranking. Hundreds of brands were nominated for consideration. A panel of judges considered each nomination carefully before deciding on the final 100, composed of 75 brands and 25 executives.

“It’s my favorite night of the year – all of these amazing people coming together to celebrate one another’s accomplishments,” said Cherryh Cansler, Vice President of Editorial of Networld Media Group, parent company of FastCasual. “Having so many leaders in one room is an honor.”

According to Cansler, while each winner offered customers a little something extra to differentiate it from its competitors, the top performers such as Coolgreens also shared important similarities – a heavy emphasis on employee training, high-quality ingredients, technology upgrades, brand culture and a passion for giving back to their communities.

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities they serve a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-in-front-of-you creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, quinoa bowls, flatbreads, sandwiches and more. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, Coolgreens currently has 6 corporate-owned locations and two franchise locations in Tulsa, OK and Southlake, TX. Coolgreens was also recently named to FastCasual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers.

