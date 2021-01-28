Coolgreens Makes its Highly Anticipated Florida Debut in Orlando

Healthy lifestyle eatery opens first virtual kitchen and unveils subscription service

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens is giving the Orlando community a taste of food that “feeds your life” through its first-ever virtual kitchen!

Located in a multi-functional shared kitchen facility in Central Orlando, the healthy lifestyle eatery is now delivering its delicious, nutritious menu to guests in the city and surrounding suburbs when they order from UberEats, Postmates, GrubHub or DoorDash. This opening marks the first Coolgreens in Florida and 11th systemwide.

“We are thrilled to introduce Coolgreens to Florida and join the virtual kitchen movement,” said Franchisee Humza Idrees. “Now more than ever, people are seeking high quality, convenient meals. With a virtual kitchen, guests can now taste the chef-inspired food Coolgreens offers and enjoy it in the comfort of their own homes. I can’t wait to see the response we get from the Orlando community.”

To add to the excitement, this will be Coolgreens’ first location to launch a subscription service, in which guests can order salads through coolgreensfl.com on a weekly basis.

“We believe that our primary customer base will be people who want to consistently eat healthier,” Idrees said. “By offering a subscription service, we are providing nourishing meals that help our guests maintain a healthful lifestyle. This option really reflects Coolgreens’ commitment to being ‘more than.’ We’re doing so much more than just serving beneficial foods – we’re encouraging and promoting healthy living by making it easily and regularly accessible.”

Additionally, catering services will be available through coolgreensfl.com . To learn more about Coolgreens, visit coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. Its menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 11 locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Florida. The brand also offers franchising opportunities through its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go – and virtual/ghost kitchens. . Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

