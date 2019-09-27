Coolgreens Makes Highly Anticipated Richardson Debut

Healthy lifestyle eatery to start serving chef-inspired menu on Sept. 30

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens is planting its roots in Richardson and will start serving “Food That Feeds Your Life” to everyone in the community on Monday, Sept. 30.

Located at 1251 State St. in Richardson’s CityLine, Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery that is committed to providing “more than” experiences. More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a fast casual restaurant; Coolgreens is dedicated to making the markets it serves better places to live.

Coolgreens will celebrate its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Richardson Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

“Our mission is to fuel healthy communities with fresh food through our chef-inspired menu, which is exactly what we plan to do in Richardson,” said Franchisee Cassidi Brown. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to open in the thriving CityLine development. We look forward to sharing the benefits of healthy living with everyone in the area and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and a variety of delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

