Coolgreens Launches Tamper-Proof Packaging for Delivery

Healthy lifestyle eatery changes to new packaging to prevent interference with orders

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) In an effort to best protect its guests, Coolgreens , an innovative healthy lifestyle eatery, is making the switch to tamper-proof packaging in November for its third-party delivery.

Coolgreens, like many other restaurants, has been impacted by a wave of guests wondering if their meals have been tampered with through third-party delivery. The brand’s Vice President of Operations Amanda Powell made it a priority to find a solution to this industry-wide problem. Now, with tamper-proof packaging, delivery guests will know if their food has been interfered with before they open it.

“This was not a cost-saving idea, rather, an investment to better protect our guests,” said Coolgreens Equity Partner Todd Madlener. “Coolgreens promises ‘more than’ experiences, so we have to do everything we can to live up to that expectation. This is one way we can improve and ensure we give the enhanced experience that our brand is known for. We want our delivery guests to know that we will provide their meal the way they ordered it and in a safe manner. We expect this part of our business to continue to grow, and to that end, we felt this was an area that needed to be addressed.”

Off-premise has seen strong growth at Coolgreens. Online orders have jumped to 6% of sales, and this percentage is expected to grow with the implementation of Coolgreens’ mobile app that launched in mid-July. Additionally, third-party delivery orders have skyrocketed from 4% to almost 10% – a 150% increase.

Over the last 10 years, Coolgreens has evolved into a go-to destination for guests looking for “more than” experiences. More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a fast casual restaurant; Coolgreens is dedicated to making the markets it serves better places to live. More than a chain; Coolgreens aligns itself with partners who are passionate about serving and educating their communities on the benefits of healthy living.

To learn more about Coolgreens, visit coolgreens.com.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

